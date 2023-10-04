TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ goes on floors; Rajinikanth calls it a “huge entertainer with social message”

October 04, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

We had previously reported that Rajinikanth is teaming up with TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame for his 170th film which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film’s production officially started today at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The makers of the film took to X where they revealed the news along with the look of Rajini from the film.

Lights ☀️ Camera 📽️ Clap 🎬 & ACTION 💥



With our Superstar @rajinikanth 🌟 and the stellar cast of #Thalaivar170🕴🏼 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! 📽️



Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast 🍛 Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the… pic.twitter.com/gPUXsPmvEQ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 4, 2023

Rajini left for Kerala yesterday and while addressing the press at the Chennai airport, the actor said, “I’m doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message.”

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will have music by Anirudh.