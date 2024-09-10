TJ Gnanavel to helm ‘Dosa King’ after Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’

Following the much-anticipated release of Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, director TJ Gnanavel will helm Junglee Pictures’ Dosa King. Written by TJ Gnanavel and Kannada filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, the pan-Indian film is inspired by the legal clash of Jeevajothi and P. Rajagopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junglee Pictures, known for films such as Badhaai Do and Raazi, has acquired the exclusive life rights of Jeevajothi Santhakumar. Dosa King is inspired by the shocking crime of the restaurant mogul, famously known as the ‘Dosa King,’ that triggered a landmark conviction after an intense 18-year legal battle—P. Rajagopal v. State of Tamil Nadu

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P. Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hemanth M Rao, known for Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kavaludaari and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A/Side B, had also co-written Andhadhun (2018), the Hindi thrilled directed by Sriram Raghavan. T J Gnanavel, who made the hard-hitting Tamil film Jai Bhim (2021), is gearing up for the release of Vettaiyan. The star-studded film will hit the screens worldwide on October 10.

Gnanavel shared, “I’ve been following Jeevajothi’s story since my days as a journalist. While the press sensationalized many details, much of the story remains untold. Dosa King is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions, with a focus on the crime and thriller aspects of the narrative.”

“I want to explore the extreme situations of life and tell a deeper story with an untold perspective on the case. This film is my chance to share a story I witnessed first hand 20 years ago, and I’m thrilled to partner with Junglee Pictures, a studio known for backing important stories that need to be told.”

ALSO READ:‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)’ movie review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth anchor a haunting love story

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, added, “Dosa King is a thrilling narrative that demands a masterful blend of scale, drama, and entertainment. We’re beyond excited to team up with the meticulous Gnanavel to bring this monumental film to life. Hemanth and Gnanavel, through extensive research, have crafted a script with such powerful twists, turns, and nuances of each character, making it a high-octane commercial and cinematic experience. We’re thrilled to be taking it to top-tier talent soon, and we can’t wait to start filming soon.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.