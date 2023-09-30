HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Titanic submersible movie in the works 3 months after OceanGate Titan tragedy

The Titan submersible went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023

September 30, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

PTI
OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible vessel

OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible vessel

A feature film based on the tragic story behind OceanGate's Titan submersible is being developed by Blackening producer E Brian Dobbins and MindRiot Entertainment. According to Deadline, Dobbins will serve as a co-producer on the fiction project, which will be penned by MindRiot's Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey.

ALSO READ
James Cameron denies working on Titanic submersible disaster movie

The Titan submersible went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023.

The submersible lost contact with its mother ship 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive, and four days later, a remotely operated underwater vehicle discovered debris near the Titanic wreck, and the Titan submersible was believed to have imploded.

All five of the crew members aboard the Titan died; they were British businessman Hamish Harding; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman; former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

ALSO READ
Netflix leaves people furious for re-releasing 'Titanic' after submersible tragedy

"The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process. Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today," said Keasey.

The project is part of MindRiot's upcoming slate of docu-series, including one based around Seattle’s underground rap scene.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / maritime accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.