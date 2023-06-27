'Titanic' actor Lew Palter passes away

June 27, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Los Angeles

Veteran character actor Lew Palter, best known for starring in James Cameron's 'Titanic', has passed away. He was 94.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Palter died on May 21 of lung cancer. He played one of the Supreme Court justices in First Monday in October (1981), starring Walter Matthau, Jill Clayburgh and Barnard Hughes, and he donned a robe for stints on The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law as well.

He also portrayed an LAPD detective on the 1976-77 CBS series Delvecchio, starring Judd Hirsch. Palter joined CalArts in 1971 and served as an acting teacher and director at the Santa Clarita school until his retirement in 2013, but he also conducted private workshops and taught around the country and around the world, including in Edinburgh and at Carnegie Mellon and UCLA.

"Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same. He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect and humour in every scene, play and class," CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston said in a statement. "He had the utmost respect for his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives. "He is survived by his daughter, grandchildren, Sam, Tessa and Miranda.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT