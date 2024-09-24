Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan upset over Karthi’s remarks; Tamil star apologises

Amidst the ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy, Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was upset over Tamil actor Karthi’s remarks at a promotional event. Pawan Kalyan, the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, asked the film industry to refrain from taking the issue lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a pre-release event of Karthi’s upcoming film Meiyazhagan, the actor was asked to comment on a meme from his film Siruthai. The meme, aimed at the Tirupati laddu row, used the film’s dialogue, ‘Kanna laddu thinna aasaiya’. Responding to the host, Karthi said he didn’t wish to comment on the meme.

“We shouldn’t talk about laddu in the current scenario. It is a sensitive topic,” Karthi said in jest. Reacting to the incident, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that people will not forgive those who make “fun of the issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:TTD laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan participates in ‘suddhi’ at Kanaka Durga temple

“Members of the film industry are making jokes on laddu. When it comes to Sanathana Dharma, please think 100 times before you say a word. In some movie event, one actor called it a “sensitive issue.” Don’t you ever say that. I respect you all as actors but please refrain from commenting on this issue,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Recently, actor Prakash Raj had slammed Pawan Kalyan for “blowing up the issue nationally.” “We have enough communal tensions in the country,” Prakash Raj had said, reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s handling of the controversy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.