ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan upset over Karthi’s remarks; Tamil star apologises

Updated - September 24, 2024 03:48 pm IST

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has asked the film industry to avoid making jokes on the Tirupati laddu issue

The Hindu Bureau

Actor politician Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy, Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was upset over Tamil actor Karthi’s remarks at a promotional event. Pawan Kalyan, the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, asked the film industry to refrain from taking the issue lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan to sit on 11-day Deeksha from today 

At a pre-release event of Karthi’s upcoming film Meiyazhagan, the actor was asked to comment on a meme from his film Siruthai. The meme, aimed at the Tirupati laddu row, used the film’s dialogue, ‘Kanna laddu thinna aasaiya’. Responding to the host, Karthi said he didn’t wish to comment on the meme.

“We shouldn’t talk about laddu in the current scenario. It is a sensitive topic,” Karthi said in jest. Reacting to the incident, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that people will not forgive those who make “fun of the issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:TTD laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan participates in ‘suddhi’ at Kanaka Durga temple

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Members of the film industry are making jokes on laddu. When it comes to Sanathana Dharma, please think 100 times before you say a word. In some movie event, one actor called it a “sensitive issue.” Don’t you ever say that. I respect you all as actors but please refrain from commenting on this issue,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Recently, actor Prakash Raj had slammed Pawan Kalyan for “blowing up the issue nationally.” “We have enough communal tensions in the country,” Prakash Raj had said, reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s handling of the controversy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US