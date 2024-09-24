GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan upset over Karthi’s remarks; Tamil star apologises

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has asked the film industry to avoid making jokes on the Tirupati laddu issue

Updated - September 24, 2024 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor politician Pawan Kalyan

Actor politician Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy, Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was upset over Tamil actor Karthi’s remarks at a promotional event. Pawan Kalyan, the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, asked the film industry to refrain from taking the issue lightly.

Tirumala laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan to sit on 11-day Deeksha from today 

At a pre-release event of Karthi’s upcoming film Meiyazhagan, the actor was asked to comment on a meme from his film Siruthai. The meme, aimed at the Tirupati laddu row, used the film’s dialogue, ‘Kanna laddu thinna aasaiya’. Responding to the host, Karthi said he didn’t wish to comment on the meme.

“We shouldn’t talk about laddu in the current scenario. It is a sensitive topic,” Karthi said in jest. Reacting to the incident, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that people will not forgive those who make “fun of the issue.”

ALSO READ:TTD laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan participates in ‘suddhi’ at Kanaka Durga temple

“Members of the film industry are making jokes on laddu. When it comes to Sanathana Dharma, please think 100 times before you say a word. In some movie event, one actor called it a “sensitive issue.” Don’t you ever say that. I respect you all as actors but please refrain from commenting on this issue,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Recently, actor Prakash Raj had slammed Pawan Kalyan for “blowing up the issue nationally.” “We have enough communal tensions in the country,” Prakash Raj had said, reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s handling of the controversy.

Published - September 24, 2024 03:40 pm IST

