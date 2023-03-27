ADVERTISEMENT

Tinu Pappachan to direct Dulquer Salmaan’s next

March 27, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films

The Hindu Bureau

Dulquer Salmaan with director Tinu Pappachan | Photo Credit: @tinu_pappachan/Instagram

Filmmaker Tinu Pappachan, known for directing films such as Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and Ajagajantharam, will next be teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a new project. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films. 

ALSO READ
Mammootty-Roby Varghese Raj’s film titled ‘Kannur Squad’

Tinu shared a photograph with Dulquer via his Instagram handle and confirmed the new project and captioned it as “Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey.”

This new film will mark Tinu’s fourth directorial venture. The young filmmaker is awaiting the release of his third film -  Chaaver, starring Kunchako Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan.

On the other hand, Dulquer’s next release will be  King of Kotha which is directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US