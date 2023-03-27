Tinu Pappachan to direct Dulquer Salmaan’s next

March 27, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

Filmmaker Tinu Pappachan, known for directing films such as Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and Ajagajantharam, will next be teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a new project. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.

Tinu shared a photograph with Dulquer via his Instagram handle and confirmed the new project and captioned it as “Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey.”

This new film will mark Tinu’s fourth directorial venture. The young filmmaker is awaiting the release of his third film - Chaaver, starring Kunchako Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan.

On the other hand, Dulquer’s next release will be King of Kotha which is directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy.

ADVERTISEMENT