GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tina Fey to star in Netflix’s series adaptation of ‘The Four Seasons’

The upcoming series will feature eight episodes

January 10, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tina Fey

Tina Fey | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Actor Tina Fey will be starring in the series adaptation of the film The Four Seasons on Netflix.

ALSO READ
Harrison Ford set to receive Career Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards

According to Deadline, the series is co-created by Feywith Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, with whom she previously collaborated on 30 Rock. The trio are also executive produce along with David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alda and Marissa Bregman, whose father produced the film, will also be bankrolling the upcoming series.

The Four Seasons film, directed by and starring Alan Alda in the lead, came out in 1981. The film’s cast includes Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis, and Len Cariou.

The upcoming series will feature eight episodes and will mark Fey’s return to Netflix after Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for which she served as a co-creator. Fey also produced the Netflix animated series Mulligan and the upcoming third season of Girls5Eva.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.