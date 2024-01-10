Tina Fey to star in Netflix’s series adaptation of ‘The Four Seasons’

January 10, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Actor Tina Fey will be starring in the series adaptation of the film The Four Seasons on Netflix.

According to Deadline, the series is co-created by Feywith Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, with whom she previously collaborated on 30 Rock. The trio are also executive produce along with David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alda and Marissa Bregman, whose father produced the film, will also be bankrolling the upcoming series.

The Four Seasons film, directed by and starring Alan Alda in the lead, came out in 1981. The film’s cast includes Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis, and Len Cariou.

The upcoming series will feature eight episodes and will mark Fey’s return to Netflix after Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for which she served as a co-creator. Fey also produced the Netflix animated series Mulligan and the upcoming third season of Girls5Eva.