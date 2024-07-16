GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Timothée Chalamet joins Josh Safdie for upcoming film inspired by Marty Reisman

Chalamet will portray the role of American table tennis player and author Marty Reisman in the project

Published - July 16, 2024 02:21 pm IST

PTI
Timothée Chalamet attends the “Dune 2” Photocall at Shangri La Hotel on February 12, 2024 in Paris, France

Timothée Chalamet attends the “Dune 2” Photocall at Shangri La Hotel on February 12, 2024 in Paris, France | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Actor Timothée Chalamet is set to collaborate with filmmaker Josh Safdie for his upcoming film with A24.

According to Variety, the 28-year-old actor will not only star but also produce the project which is titled “Marty Supreme". Chalamet will portray the role of ping pong player Marty Reisman in the project.

Timothée Chalamet enters multi-year deal with Warner Bros following ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ success

It is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who are also producing the film alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

A24 Movie also confirmed the news on the official 'X' handle with a poster that read, "Marty Supreme, MADE IN AMERICA." The caption of the post mentioned, "Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon." Marty Reisman was an American table tennis player and author. He was the 1958 and 1960 U.S. Men's singles champion and also hardbat champion in the 1997 U.S. He died in December 2012.

Timothee Chalamet begins shooting for Bob Dylan's biopic

The project reunites Safdie, 40, with A24 Movie with which he previously collaborated for “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time.” Chalamet has been a part of the projects like "Wonka", "Dune" and "Call Me by Your Name".

