Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest after police shut down crowded event

Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan, New York on Sunday, an event that drew hundreds of onlookers, a dispersal order from police and at least one arrest. Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet briefly posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly haired doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed as the actor’s characters in Wonka and the Dune movies.

But just as the wannabe-Chalamats began strutting along a red carpet in Washington Square Park, police ordered the large group to disperse, slapping organizers with a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.”

At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why. A spokesperson for the NYPD said charges were pending. “It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who staged the event.

I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up. pic.twitter.com/ZfYkOBuTNB — Anthony Po (@anthpo) October 27, 2024

The organizers had posted flyers for the contest — which promised a $50 prize to the winner — around New York in recent days, spurring social media speculation and thousands of RSVPs to an online invite. After leaving the park, the group soon found a backup location in a nearby playground, where more than a dozen contestants competed for audience approval from a makeshift stage.

After winnowing down the group down to four, the remaining contestants were asked about their French proficiency, their plans to make the world a better place and their romantic intentions with Kylie Jenner. Chalamet and Jenner are said to be a couple.

Eventually, a winner was chosen: Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, who dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit and tossed candy to the crowd from a brief case.

As he stood next to a novelty-size check written out to “Best Tim," a group of admirers lined up for the chance to take a photo — or exchange social media profiles — with the winner. “I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” Mitchell said. “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”