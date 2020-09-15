Bharath, Priya Bhavani Shankar team up for ‘Time Enna Boss’

The series, whose trailer is out on YouTube, appears to be a light-hearted take on time travel

Time travel is a genre that has been under-explored in Tamil cinema, with notable exceptions like Indru Netru Naalai and 24. Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering Time Enna Boss, a sitcom directed by Subu Naru, appears to be a light-hearted take on the concept of time-travel.

Going by its trailer, the series, which begins with a voice-over by R Parthiban, follows the story of an IT professional who encounters six characters from different time zones, and ends up sharing his apartment with them. Starring Bharath, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Robo Shankar, Karunakaran, Sajnana Sarathy and Alexandar Babu in the lead, Time Enna Boss is written by Subu and Keerthi and has music by Madley Blues.

Produced by Kavithalayaa, which previously produced Harmony with AR Rahman, the series will première on the platform on September 18. “We believe it has the potential to delight audiences in the South,” said Pushpa Kandaswamy, Managing Director of Kavithalaya, in a press statement.