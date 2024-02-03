Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd and Kate Mara team up for ‘Friendship’

February 03, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Comedian Tim Robinson is starring in Friendship, along with Paul Rudd and Kate Mara. The indie comedy will mark the feature directorial debut of Andrew DeYoung who is known for his work on series like Our Flag Means Death.

Barbarian producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules are bankrolling the new film along with the Fifth Season banner. According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Friendship centres on a mild-mannered man named Craig (played by Robinson) whose perfectly balanced life is upended by the arrival in the neighbourhood by a weatherman (Rudd).

Meanwhile, Robinson recently won two Emmys for Shortform Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Actor in a Shortform Comedy or Drama Series for his Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave, whose third season hit last year. Rudd will next be seen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which is slated to release on March 22 On the other hand, Mara was recently seen in the crime series Class of ’09.

