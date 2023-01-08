ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Blake Nelson boards Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two'

January 08, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

‘Dune: Part Two’ is slated to hit the screens on October 20, 2023

PTI

Actor Tim Blake Nelson | Photo Credit: Andy Kropa

Actor Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nelson joins his fellow newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Part One, which was released in October 2021 to universal praise, was based on author Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 novel. It featured an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The first part followed the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," reads the plotline of the follow-up movie.

Dune: Part Two is slated to hit the screens on October 20, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US