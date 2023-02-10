ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story 5’

February 10, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Allen has been the voice of the popular animated character since the 1995 debut of the franchise

PTI

Tim Allen visits Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 08, 2019, in Orlando, Florida | Photo Credit: John Parra

Hollywood veteran Tim Allen has confirmed his return as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

Last year's Lightyear, which was billed as the original story of the character, had Chris Evans voicing the titular hero. The film had a dull run and many fans felt Allen's absence.

Allen announced his participation in the upcoming movie on Twitter.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shared that a fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise was in the works. Toy Story 4 came out in 2020 and won the Academy Award for best animated feature.

