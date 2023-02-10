HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story 5’

Allen has been the voice of the popular animated character since the 1995 debut of the franchise

February 10, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

PTI
Tim Allen visits Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 08, 2019, in Orlando, Florida

Tim Allen visits Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 08, 2019, in Orlando, Florida | Photo Credit: John Parra

Hollywood veteran Tim Allen has confirmed his return as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

Allen has been the voice of the popular animated character Buzz Lightyear since the 1995 debut of the franchise.

Last year's Lightyear, which was billed as the original story of the character, had Chris Evans voicing the titular hero. The film had a dull run and many fans felt Allen's absence.

Allen announced his participation in the upcoming movie on Twitter.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shared that a fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise was in the works. Toy Story 4 came out in 2020 and won the Academy Award for best animated feature.

Related Topics

English cinema / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.