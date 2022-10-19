Tilda Swinton no longer attached to Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' reboot series

PTI
October 19, 2022 14:15 IST

Tilda Swinton | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Tilda Swinton has exited Adam McKay's small-screen reboot of Bong Joon-ho's celebrated genre defying film "Parasite".

Swinton said she is happy to be a "cheerleader" for director Bong with whom she has worked in two films "Snowpiercer" (2013) and "Okja" (2017). The series also stars Mark Ruffalo.

"I don't think I'll be a part of it, but I'm very happy to be a cheerleader," Swinton, who reportedly signed on for the project in February 2020, told Variety at a screening of her upcoming movie "The Eternal Daughter" at The London West Hollywood.

Previously, McKay had described the "Parasite" reboot as a six-hour limited series that inhabits the universe of Bong's 2019 dark thriller on the class-divide in his native South Korea.

"It's an original series. It's in the same universe as the feature, but it's an original story that lives in that same world," he had said.

The Korean-language film "Parasite", which went on to further propel the craze of Korean content across the globe grossing over USD 130 million worldwide, was an award season darling since it won the Palme d'Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

The movie created Oscars history as it became the first non-English feature to win an Academy Award for best picture. It bagged three more Oscars in the best international film, original screenplay and director categories.

Next up for Bong is the adaptation of sci-fi novel "Mickey7", which stars Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, and produced by Plan B. Ruffalo also stars in the film alongside Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie.

The upcoming feature marks Bong's second deal with WarnerMedia in addition to the "Parasite" series which he and McKay are executive producing. Separately, Bong is currently writing and directing an untitled animated project.

