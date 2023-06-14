HamberMenu
‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur are strugglers in love

Sai Kabir Srivastava’s film follows a married couple struggling and hustling in the city of dreams

June 14, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a junior artist who marries an aspiring actress in Sai Kabir Srivastava’s romantic comedy-drama, Tiku Weds Sheru. Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, the movie is slated to premiere on Prime Video on June 23. Its trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sheru (Siddiqui), a hustler with big dreams, is struggling unsuccessfully in the Mumbai film industry. “I have done 44 films so far,” he crows, “....as a financier”. His family arranges for him to marry Tiku (Avneet Kaur), an irrepressible young girl from Bhopal. Though they fall in love eventually, Tiku has bigger plans, accepting Sheru’s hand in marriage as her getaway ticket to Mumbai.

Arriving in the city of dreams, Tiku and Sheru commence their romance while continuing to try their luck in movies. But Sheru’s money problems and run-ins with local criminals become a hindrance. At one point, see shots of Tiku running away from goons, and a confused and distressed Sheru being told she has fled from home.

Siddiqui had previously played a Bollywood struggler (a hard-up screenwriter) in Ghoomketu (2020). Meanwhile, his recent release, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, was also a comedy built around a marriage.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement. “Tiku and Sheru are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.”

