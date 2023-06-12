ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and produced by Kangana Ranaut, gets release date

June 12, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The film is billed as a quirky story of love and passion, fueled by the ‘eccentricity’ of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer comedy drama Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere directly on Prime Video on June 23.

Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films and directed by Sai Kabir, the film is billed as a quirky story of love and passion ‘fueled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru’, a couple with contrasting personalities ‘who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams’.

Siddiqui is paired opposite actor Avneet Kaur in the film.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video, said in a statement, “Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, as they take you through a wheel of emotions. Tiku Weds Sheru will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion.”

Creative Producer Kangana Ranaut said, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging yet enriching experience for me.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently in Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He has films like Haddi and Noorani Chehraon the cards.

