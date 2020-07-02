Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Yaara’ to release on Zee5

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s multi-starrer project ‘Yaara’, featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra, is headed for a direct-to-digital release on Zee5.

The digital streaming platform announced the release in a statement.

Produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, ‘Yaara’ is touted as a crime drama that revolves around the friendship of four notorious criminals set in Uttar Pradesh, the film is an official remake of the French film ‘A Gang Story’.

“Yaara is an unforgettable story of friendship. [The cast] is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions,” Dhulia is quoted as saying in the statement.

Shruti Haasan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zee5 also announced acquiring the rights to remake the Hungarian film ‘Liza, the Fox-Fairy’ into Hindi. This follows the streaming platform’s previous announcement of adapting the Finnish television series, ‘Black Widows’, into a Hindi language web series.

The Hindi adaptation of the ‘Liza, the Fox-Fairy’ will feature Neha Sharma in the lead and is titled ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’. Besides Neha, the cast includes Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode and Pravessh Rana. Produced by Zee Studios, the film is directed by Indrajit Nattoji. ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ follows the story of a “woman’s quest for true love”.

“This is an interesting concept — dark humour with a pinch of supernatural — which will be exciting for the audience,” Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India is quoted as saying in the statement.

Filming for both the adaptations will begin once lockdown restrictions on shooting is lifted. Ashima Avasthi, VP and Head, Zee Studios Originals remarks that adapting ‘Liza, the Fox-Fairy’ and ‘Black Widows’ into Hindi is part of the group’s attempt to “diversify portfolio of original content”.