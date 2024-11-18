Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ to release in September 2025

Actor Tiger Shroff is set to headline the fourth installment of the action franchise Baaghi, which will hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.

The upcoming film will be directed by A. Harsha and produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Shroff announced the news by sharing the movie’s poster on his Instagram handle on Monday.

The caption of the post read, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!”

The first Baaghi (2016) was directed by Sabbir Khan and also starred Shraddha Kapoor. The next two films — Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 — released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and were helmed by Ahmed Khan.

While Disha Patani featured in the second installment, Kapoor returned to the franchise in the third film.Shroff was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which released on November 1.

