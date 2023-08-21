HamberMenu
Tiger Shroff wraps shooting of 'Ganapath: Part 1'

Touted as India's first dystopian action thriller, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and co-stars Kriti Sanon

August 21, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

PTI
Tiger Shroff in and as ‘Ganapath’

Tiger Shroff in and as 'Ganapath'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday said he has completed filming for his upcoming movie Ganapath: Part 1 and described it his "biggest and most challenging film yet".

Touted as India's first dystopian action thriller, the film is directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl. The first part of Ganapath will be released in cinemas on October 20.

Tiger shared the update on his official Instagram page.

"Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! 2 months to go. #ganapath," the actor captioned a series of pictures.

Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath: Part 1, in association with Good Co, also stars Kriti Sanon and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

The film is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

