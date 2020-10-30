Tiger Shroff reunites with Tara Sutaria for ‘Heropanti 2’

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff recently announced that two action-entertainers, Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2, would be among his next films.
Now, the star has confirmed that he will reunite with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria for Heropanti 2.
“Welcome to the Heropanti Family @TaraSutaria,” he wrote on Twitter. The shooting is expected to start in December.
Tara also has Ek Villain 2 and Tadap in the pipeline, and took to Instagram to thank Tiger for his wishes.
Both Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Baaghi and Baaghi 3.
The original Heropanti released in 2014 and was the debut of Tiger Shroff. It was a remake of the Telugu movie Paruguan.
