Tiger Shroff makes singing debut with ‘Unbelievable’ music video

Model Simona Jesenska also stars in the video, that has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has released the music video of Unbelievable, which marks his singing debut.

The music video has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who is known for Student of the Year 2. Model Simona Jesenska stars in the video along with Tiger, who gets to show off his dance moves as well. Presented by Big Bang Music, the title was conceptualised by Tiger himself.

Sharing the video on social media, Tiger write, "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort ️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now,”

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, and his upcoming project is Heropanti 2.