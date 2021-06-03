Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked for violating pandemic norms

The Mumbai Police also took a dig at both Bollywood actors in their latest tweet, asking Mumbaikers to “avoid unnecessary Heropanti”

An FIR was registered against Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason.

Shroff and Patani were found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

The Mumbai Police took a dig at both the Bollywood actors in their latest tweet, asking Mumbaikers to “avoid unnecessary Heropanti,” in a reference to Shroff’s film.

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

“A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn’t give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC,” a Mumbai Police official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Tiger Shroff’s last film was Baaghi 3 that released in 2020, while Disha Patani was most recently seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe.

