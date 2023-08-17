ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser: Ravi Teja aims for pan India reach

August 17, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Actor Ravi Teja’s Telugu movie ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, narrating the story of a thief from Stuartpuram, will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi Teja in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, directed by Vamsee

‘Based on true rumours’ reads a line from the teaser of actor Ravi Teja’s new Telugu movie Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The teaser with the tagline ‘Tiger’s Invasion’ was unveiled on August 17, revealing a story of a most-wanted dacoit. 

The ambitious project is Ravi Teja’s first pan India film and features the actor as a criminal from Stuartpuram who hoodwinks the best of security networks. In the teaser, Murali Sharma, playing a cop, gives a glorified introduction stating that Tiger Nageswara Rao would have been a winner had he entered politics, sports or the Army, but unfortunately he is a criminal who took to blood and gore even as a child. 

The film has cinematography by R. Madhie, music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, production design by Avinash Kolla and dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. Tiger Nageswara Rao also stars Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will release in theatres on October 20. Abhishek Agarwal Arts earlier produced The Kashmir files and Karthikeya 2.

