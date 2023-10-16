HamberMenu
‘Tiger 3’ trailer: Superspy Salman Khan on a ‘personal’ mission, has to choose between family and country

Maneesh Sharma’s action film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance, will open in theatres on November 12

October 16, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’

Yash Raj Films on Monday debuted the trailer for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The action film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, marks the return of Khan as superspy Tiger, this time on ‘personal’ mission to safeguard his family from an old nemesis.

Emraan Hashmi portrays the primary antagonist in Tiger 3 while superstar Shah Rukh Khan — Pathaan in the YRF spyverse — has a special appearance.

The trailer kicks off with a large action set piece showing Tiger escaping armed pursuers on a bike. His new handler, played by Revathi, describes him as the lone arbiter between the nation and its enemies. We then hear a mysterious voice-over, swearing revenge against Tiger for destroying his life. This is Emraan Hashmi, playing a grizzled warlord in Pakistan. His men hunt down Tiger across a variety of locations, leading to endless action and mayhem. Katrina Kaif joins up as the damage-dealing Zoya, Tiger wife’s and an ex-ISI agent. “The choice is simple,” Hashmi apprises Tiger as his young son writhes in pain. “You can either save your family or your country.”

Near the end, we see Tiger held captive in Pakistan and locking eyes with his arch-rival.

Tiger 3 is written by Shridhar Raghavan with dialogue by Anckur Chaudhry. It’s the latest in YRF’s expanding Spy Universe and follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

Previous installments in the ‘Tiger’ cycle have been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan respectively.

Salman Khan’s last release was the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).

Tiger 3 will release in theatres on November 12 during the Diwali weekend.

