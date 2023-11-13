‘Tiger 3’ official box office report: Salman Khan gets biggest opening of his career

November 13, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

According to the makers of Salman Khan’s latest release, Tiger 3, the film has broken several box office records. A post from the producers, YRF on X, stated that Tiger 3’s all-India box office collection stood at Rs 52.50 crore GBOC (gross box office collection) while the film earned Rs 41.50 crore GBOC overseas, making a worldwide collection of Rs 94 crore.

Based on these numbers, it’s stated that it’s the highest-ever collection recorded on Diwali day for any Hindi film. The YRF post also called it the highest-grossing overseas opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. Naturally, it’s also Salman Khan’s biggest opener ever, beating his Bharat that reportedly made Rs 42.30 crore on the opening day on Eid.

Tiger 3 marks the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It’s also the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

