TIFF 2024: ’The Life of Chuck’ wins People’s Choice Award

While ‘Life of Chuck’ clinched the top prize, runners-up for the People’s Choice Award were Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ and Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’

Updated - September 16, 2024 05:33 pm IST

AP
Tom Hiddleston attends the premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’ during the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 06, in Toronto.

Tom Hiddleston attends the premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’ during the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 06, in Toronto. | Photo Credit: AP

The Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award went to The Life of Chuck, handing Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation one of the most-watched prizes of the fall film festival circuit.

TIFF 2024: Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ premieres at festival to standing ovation

The award for The Life of Chuck was announced on Sunday (September 15, 2024) as North American's largest film festival drew to a close. The Life of Chuck, based on King's 2020 novella of the same name, stars Tom Hiddleston as Charles “Chuck” Krantz, an ordinary man living through apocalyptic cataclysms. Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay co-star.

TIFF's People's Choice Award is regarded as a reliable Oscar harbinger. Since 2012, every winner of the festival's top prize has gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. Last year, Cord Jefferson's American Fiction won, and went on to be a major awards contender.

But The Life of Chuck could test that track record. The film is up for sale and doesn't yet have distribution. It could be acquired and quickly readied for release this fall, or it might end up a 2025 release. The Life of Chuck drew mixed — though mostly positive reviews — out of Toronto, though audiences were clearly charmed by the uplifting drama.

Runners-up for the People's Choice Award, which is voted on by festival attendees, were both films that first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The first was Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez. The second runner-up was Sean Baker's Anora, the Palme d'Or winner at Cannes.

ALSO READ:TIFF 2024: Bombshell Benjamin Netanyahu documentary, ‘The Bibi Files’, premieres at festival despite legal efforts to block it

The audience award for top documentary went to Mike Downie's The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal. In the festival's Midnight Madness section, the prize went to Coralie Fargeat's The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Published - September 16, 2024 05:32 pm IST

English cinema / World cinema

