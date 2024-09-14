ADVERTISEMENT

TIFF 2024: Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ premieres at festival to standing ovation

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film offers a heartwarming narrative that looks at the lives of a group of passionate amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon, India

The Hindu Bureau

The cast and crew of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 premiere | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Superboys of Malegaon made a remarkable debut at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, captivating audiences with its world premiere. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Production, the film received a rapturous standing ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer: A tale of dreams, friendship, and the making of a film

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon offers a heartwarming narrative that looks at the lives of a group of passionate amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon, India. The movie beautifully captures their pursuit of creating parody films, highlighting themes of community, resilience, and the transformative power of cinema.

The premiere was a star-studded event, featuring the film’s cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh, alongside producers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

TIFF 2024: Bombshell Benjamin Netanyahu documentary, ‘The Bibi Files’, premieres at festival despite legal efforts to block it

Following its TIFF success, Superboys of Malegaon is set to screen at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10th. The film will be released in theaters in India and the U.S. in January 2025, before streaming on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US