TIFF 2024: Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ premieres at festival to standing ovation

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film offers a heartwarming narrative that looks at the lives of a group of passionate amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon, India

Published - September 14, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast and crew of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 premiere

The cast and crew of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 premiere | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Superboys of Malegaon made a remarkable debut at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, captivating audiences with its world premiere. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Production, the film received a rapturous standing ovation.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon offers a heartwarming narrative that looks at the lives of a group of passionate amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon, India. The movie beautifully captures their pursuit of creating parody films, highlighting themes of community, resilience, and the transformative power of cinema.

The premiere was a star-studded event, featuring the film’s cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh, alongside producers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Following its TIFF success, Superboys of Malegaon is set to screen at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10th. The film will be released in theaters in India and the U.S. in January 2025, before streaming on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

