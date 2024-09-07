ADVERTISEMENT

TIFF 2024: Rebecca Hall is haunted by a mysterious sound in limited series ‘The Listeners’

Updated - September 07, 2024 04:31 pm IST

 The series, directed by Janicza Bravo for the BBC, premieres its first two episodes at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday, September 7

The Hindu Bureau

Rebecca Hall in ‘The Listeners’

Rebecca Hall is a teacher haunted by a low, humming sound that no one else seems to hear in The Listeners, a five-episode BBC limited series directed by Janicza Bravo. The series, according to reports, premieres its first two episodes at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday, September 7.

The Listeners is an adaptation of a novel of the same title by Canadian writer Jordan Tannahill. According to a synopsis posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Hall’s character, Clare, a popular English teacher, finds her life unraveling with the advent of the noise.

“But despite multiple doctors, no obvious source or medical cause can be found. When she discovers that a student of hers, Kyle, can also hear the sound, the two strike up an unlikely and intimate friendship. Finding themselves increasingly isolated from their families, friends and colleagues, they fall in with a disparate group of neighbours, led by a charismatic couple, Jo and Omar, who also claim they can hear what they call The Hum — but who believe it could be a gift, heard only by a ‘chosen few’,” reads the synopsis.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, director Janicza Bravo revealed that The Listeners will be a single-run series and will not get future seasons.

