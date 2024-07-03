TIFF 2024 | Cate Blanchett to receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker award

Australian actor and producer Cate Blanchett will be honoured with the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time Oscar winner, who has been part of the films such as "Tar", "The Aviator", "Blue Jasmine" and "Thor: Ragnarok", the "Elizabeth" franchise, will receive the honour on September 8 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

Its proceeds will be donated to TIFF's Every Story Fund, which champions diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film, reported Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award is given to a leading woman in the motion picture industry who has championed the careers of others and paved the way for the next generation.

Blanchett, 55, will also participate in an In Conversation With… event looking back on her career.

"Cate Blanchett is a marvel. One of the finest actors in film history, she has consistently shown range, depth and audacity on screen. Off screen, she has been a tireless champion of increased equity and justice in many sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Cate’s passion for the transformative power of storytelling, and her commitment to breaking down barriers for women, align with the goals of our Share Her Journey initiative. We’re honoured to present Cate Blanchett with this year’s Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, and can’t wait to welcome her back to Toronto,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Actors Patricia Arquette and Michelle Yeoh are the previous recipients of the award, which was introduced in 2022.

TIFF will commence on September 5 and conclude on September 15. Founded in 1976, the gala is held annually during September and is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.