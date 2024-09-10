GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TIFF 2024: Bombshell Benjamin Netanyahu documentary, ‘The Bibi Files’, premieres at festival despite legal efforts to block it

Produced by Alex Gibney and directed by Alexis Bloom, the doc features leaked footage of Netanyahu’s police interrogation over corruption charges, which led to his indictment in 2019

Published - September 10, 2024 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A look at ‘The Bibi Files’

A look at ‘The Bibi Files’ | Photo Credit: TIFF

A controversial documentary sharply critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday, following a failed attempt by Netanyahu to block its release. The Bibi Files, produced by Alex Gibney and directed by Alexis Bloom, features leaked footage of Netanyahu’s police interrogation over corruption charges, which led to his indictment in 2019.

The film offers an unprecedented look at Netanyahu’s questioning, where he repeatedly denies accepting expensive gifts from high-profile figures such as Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. Leaked video of Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and son, Yair, also features prominently.

Netanyahu’s last-minute legal effort to prevent the documentary’s release was rejected by the Jerusalem District Court earlier on Monday. The prime minister argued that investigative journalist Raviv Drucker, a producer on the film, had illegally leaked the footage. However, there is no evidence suggesting Drucker was behind the leak, and Gibney has refused to reveal the source.

The documentary paints a highly critical portrait of Netanyahu, accusing him of manipulating Israel’s political system and prioritizing his legal survival over the country’s security, particularly regarding his handling of Hamas.

The film’s premiere drew a strong response, with parts of the audience giving a standing ovation, while others criticized its harsh portrayal of Netanyahu, noting that he has yet to be found guilty in court. The Bibi Files is now seeking distribution.

