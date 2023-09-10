HamberMenu
TIFF 2023 | Premiere of documentary on Lil Nas X delayed by bomb threat

The screening ofthe documentary ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ began only after the threat was declared a hoax

September 10, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

PTI
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X | Photo Credit: Instagram/lilnasx

The world premiere of Lil Nas X's documentary at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was delayed on Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in targeting the pop superstar. The gala screening of Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, was scheduled for a 10 pm start at Roy Thomson Hall, one of TIFF's premier venues.

According to entertainment website Variety, Estrada, Manuel and film's editor Andrew Morrow arrived on the red carpet first. Insiders said as Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, pulled up in his car to join them, organisers were informed that they had received a bomb threat and the artist was told to hold.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | Nickelback reclaims the narrative with documentary ‘Love to Hate: Nickelback’

The threat specifically targeted the rapper -- known for songs such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Old Town Road -- for being a Black queer artist, another source said. The 24-year-old musician's arrival was delayed 20 minutes as the security team at the prestigious gala conducted a sweep of the venue.

He joined Estrada and Manuel on the red carpet after the threat turned out to be a hoax and the screening began at approximately 10.30pm. Representatives for TIFF did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

