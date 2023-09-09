TIFF 2023 | Nickelback reclaims the narrative with documentary ‘Love to Hate: Nickelback’

September 09, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Rock band Nickelback heard you through the years of condemnation. Their response lies in their new documentary "Love to Hate: Nickelback."

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, a fitting homecoming for the Canadian band.

Starring band members Chad Kroeger, Michael Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, the film takes both haters and fans on a journey through the group's "rollercoaster career."

Often labeled as one of the most hated bands in the world, the "How You Remind Me" singers decided it was time to share their side of the story.

"We thought this was a chance for us to hold the narrative," said Ryan Peake, Nickelback's guitarist and backing vocalist. "We've been silent about it for quite a while."

There are hundreds of think pieces, Reddit threads and videos filled with people attempting to break down the reason for the intense public hatred. The consensus seems to be the similarity between songs and its constant radio play in the early 2000s.

Frontman Chad Kroeger no longer rocks his iconic long hair, but his blonde frosted tips brought a hint of nostalgia from the band's original look.

The film initially started as an album promotion and grew from there, said director Leigh Brooks, explaining that the resentment of the band and the toll it took on their families became too much to bear.

"(The abuse) doesn't just affect that one person, it affects everyone around them. It was important to show that," Brooks said.

The band was guarded at the beginning of filming in response to the vilification, said producer Ben Jones. "We address everything," Kroeger said. "We're pulling back the curtain, giving everybody a look."

