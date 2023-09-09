HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TIFF 2023 | Hayao Miyazaki invites moviegoers to dream with him one last time

The loudest applause on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival was for Totoro, as it meant to the audience the premiere of Miyazaki’s latest film ‘The Boy and the Heron’

September 09, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

AP
Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The loudest applause on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival was for Totoro.

When the Studio Ghibli logo of the magical creature from Hayao Miyazaki's “My Neighbor Totoro" appeared on the screen Thursday night, it meant to the audience the premiere of Miyazaki’s latest and perhaps last film, “The Boy and the Heron.” For many at TIFF, it was the movie event of the year.

A decade ago, Miyazaki, the anime master of “Spirited Away,” “Howl's Moving Castle," “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo,” said he was retiring from film and that 2013's “The Wind That Rises” would be his last film. But Miyazaki, now 82, soon after began slowly toiling away on one more. For Miyazaki, who painstakingly crafts thousands of hand drawings for a film, it's a long and laborious process.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | Miyazaki's likely swan song 'The Boy and the Heron' opens the festival

His work has been shrouded in mystery, in part because Miyazaki very rarely does interviews. Plus, in a marketing rarity, “The Boy and the Heron” has been released in Japan without any of the usual promotion — no TV ads or billboards — that accompanies such a feverishly awaited movie. (It will open in North American theaters Dec. 8.) Several of Miyazaki's films rank among the biggest box-office hits ever in Japan; there are few other filmmakers today as revered — and fiercely beloved — as Miyazaki.

Left to right, actor/singer/activist Harry Belafonte, Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere and actress Maureen O’Hara pose together onstage with their Honorary Oscars during the 2014 Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles

Left to right, actor/singer/activist Harry Belafonte, Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere and actress Maureen O’Hara pose together onstage with their Honorary Oscars during the 2014 Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

“We are privileged enough to be living in a time where Mozart is composing symphonies,” the filmmaker Guillermo del Toro said Thursday, introducing the film's first screening outside Japan. “Miyazaki san is a master of that stature.”

Miyazaki, who didn't travel to Toronto, has himself lampooned his inability to fully step away. In journal excerpts shared in the film's press notes, Miyazaki writes: “There’s nothing more pathetic than telling the world you’ll retire because of your age, then making another comeback.”

“Doesn’t an elderly person deluding themself that they’re still capable, despite their geriatric forgetfulness, prove that they’re past their best?" he adds. "You bet it does.”

The title of Miyazaki's latest is “Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikeru Ka?” in Japanese, which translates as “How Do you Live?” It comes from Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel, on which the movie is loosely based. In one of his few public comments, Miyazaki was asked if his film would supply any answers to that question.

ALSO READ
‘The Boy and the Heron’ trailer: Hayao Miyazaki’s swansong could be his greatest fantasy epic yet

“I am making this movie because I do not have the answer," Miyazaki told The New York Times in 2021.

What may surprise some is that while there's much wisdom and reflection in “The Boy and Heron," it's just as infinitely imaginative as Miyazaki's earlier films — a dazzling odyssey in the vivid mold “Spirited Away." It's both the wistful swan song of a great filmmaker and the boundless work of an ever-young creative mind.

The main character is Mahito Maki (voiced by Soma Santoki), a 12-year-old boy who, in the film's opening WWII-set scenes, loses his mother in a Tokyo hospital fire. It's not long after that his father marries Mahito's mother's sister (Yoshino Kimura) and, on the country estate they have moved to, Mahito's bitter and grief-filled life is interrupted by a gray heron (Masaki Suda) that won't leave him alone.

This image released by GKIDS shows a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy And The Heron’

This image released by GKIDS shows a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy And The Heron’

Not unlike Satsuki and Mei of “My Neighbor Totoro,” Mahito is led down a wooded path and into an enchanted realm entered through a stone tower built by Mahito's grand-uncle. We are again, invited into a dizzyingly colorful otherworldly fantasy of Miyazaki's making. It may be rife with metaphor — for nature, for grief, for healing — but it also exists in the pure and unfiltered dimension of dream.

“The Boy and the Heron” can be a convoluted place, but many will recognize countless hallmarks of Miyazaki, albeit with a particular avian atmosphere this time. Yes, there are birds — not just the heron but florid flocks of parakeets. There are fiery hearths and glowing orbs, gobs of bloody organs and malicious actors who threaten the stability of this verdant but under-siege paradise.

There is also a elderly granduncle with a long beard nearing the end of his life, aware that his ability to hold this crumbling world together is receding. Does he need an heir? Will it all collapse? For Miyazaki, who once said the purpose of his films was “to fill in the gap that might be in your heart or your everyday life,” “The Boy and the Heron” is ultimately about letting the kingdom go.

This image released by GKIDS shows a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy And The Heron’

This image released by GKIDS shows a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy And The Heron’

“Build your own tower,” the granduncle tells Mahito.

If this is to be the last Miyazaki movie (it would be unwise to ever really count him out), it's a tremendously moving goodbye. There is no legacy burnishing here but a gentle plea. Dream your own dreams. Create your own worlds. Build your own towers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.