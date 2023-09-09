ADVERTISEMENT

TIFF 2023 | 'Dicks: The Musical' brings laughs to Toronto film festival

September 09, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Independent studio A24 ventured into the comedic musical genre for ‘Dicks: The Musical’ with Larry Charles, the director of ‘Borat,’ and the producers of ‘The Greatest Showman’

Reuters

Aaron Jackson, Bowen Yang, and Josh Sharp arrive during the the World premiere of ‘Dicks: The Musical’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto | Photo Credit: MARK BLINCH

During a Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) expected to lack star power, Bowen Yang brought excitement to the burgeoning crowd at the "Dicks: The Musical" world premiere.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | Hayao Miyazaki invites moviegoers to dream with him one last time

Yang, best known for his role on "Saturday Night Live," said he felt really lucky to be on the carpet amid the Hollywood strikes over pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

"It feels really fortuitous because I think the union is being really selective in a very intentional way about what movies get these interim agreements and waivers,” he told Reuters, referring to union waivers for some actors to promote films.

Yang plays the character of God, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion stars as the boss of protagonists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson in the absurdist musical.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent studio A24 ventured into the comedic musical genre for "Dicks: The Musical" with Larry Charles, the director of "Borat," and the producers of "The Greatest Showman."

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | All about director Jayant Digambar Somalkar’s debut feature film ‘Sthal’

The film follows two long-lost twins (Sharp and Jackson) who join forces to reunite their parents (Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally) in a plot they’ve classified as “a riff on ‘The Parent Trap.’”

Originally an off-Broadway musical, Sharp and Jackson said it was a dream to bring their vision of this “proudly queer” story to the big screen. The duo said they do not need an audience to take anything away from the film other than laughter.

“Dicks: The Musical” is among 27 projects under TIFF’s 2SLGBTQ+ section, up three from last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US