TIFF 2023: ‘All the Light We Cannot See’, ‘Bad Boy’ and ‘Expats’ in series lineup

The 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled its Primetime programme, including world premieres of All the Light We Cannot See, Bad Boy and Expats.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo and Brian Tee and set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Expats is a drama series adapted from Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates. Set in Hong Kong, it follows “the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community”. The series is directed by Lulu Wang, best known for the 2019 comedy-drama film The Farewell.

All the Light We Cannot See is a series retelling of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The series is created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Great Expectations) for Netflix. It stars Mark Ruffalo, Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann and others.

Bad Boy is an Israeli crime drama series from the original Euphoria creator Ron Leshem. The series, in Hebrew, is directed by Hagar Ben-Asher.

Other series titles premiering at TIFF 2023 include Telling Our Story, Alice & Jack, Bargain, Black Life: Untold Stories, Bria Mack Gets A Life and Estonia.

