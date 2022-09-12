TIFF 2022 | Harry Styles-starrer ‘My Policeman’ premieres

Directed by Michael Grandage and adapted from the novel by Bethan Roberts, the film also stars Emma Corrin, David Dobson, Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett

PTI
September 12, 2022 13:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the world premiere of “My Policeman” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Photo Credit: MARK BLINCH

Less than a week since the premiere of the much-talked-about Don’t Worry Darling in Venice, lead star Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm with the premiere of the tragic gay romance My Policeman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dobson in the film. Styles plays a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton, England, who falls in love with a museum curator (Dobson) yet marries a local schoolteacher (Corrin). The story revolves around an unresolved love triangle that plays out across 40 years due to the injustices of British 50s-era laws against homosexuality and the repressions of several characters.

Inspired by the life of Howards End author E M Forster, the narrative is split between the ‘50s and the 2000s. Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett play the older versions of the three characters.

Directed by Michael Grandage and adapted from the novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is set to open in theatres on October 21 before streaming on November 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though it didn’t get as much attention as Style’s other fall movie, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman was received warmly in Toronto, with many praising Style’s performance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema
film festival

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app