TIFF 2022 | Harry Styles-starrer ‘My Policeman’ premieres

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the world premiere of “My Policeman” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Photo Credit: MARK BLINCH

Less than a week since the premiere of the much-talked-about Don’t Worry Darling in Venice, lead star Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm with the premiere of the tragic gay romance My Policeman.

Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dobson in the film. Styles plays a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton, England, who falls in love with a museum curator (Dobson) yet marries a local schoolteacher (Corrin). The story revolves around an unresolved love triangle that plays out across 40 years due to the injustices of British 50s-era laws against homosexuality and the repressions of several characters.

Inspired by the life of Howards End author E M Forster, the narrative is split between the ‘50s and the 2000s. Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett play the older versions of the three characters.

Directed by Michael Grandage and adapted from the novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is set to open in theatres on October 21 before streaming on November 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Though it didn’t get as much attention as Style’s other fall movie, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman was received warmly in Toronto, with many praising Style’s performance.