‘Ticket to Paradise’ movie review: George Clooney, Julia Roberts in a cheerful, genial rom-com

The easy camaraderie between George Clooney and Julia Roberts and gorgeous location make this amiable rom-com the best kind of eye candy

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
October 06, 2022 13:37 IST

Julia Roberts and George Clooney from ‘Ticket To Paradise’ | Photo Credit: Vince Valitutti

Even though George Clooney apparently swore never to do a rom-com after One Fine Day (1996), he is irresistible in this one. Oh to look into those gleeful, twinkly eyes and that toothy grin! And what can one say about Julia Roberts? Despite saying she is “too old to feel young” in the film, America’s sweetheart looks absolutely stunning and her 1000-watt smile is most definitely infectious.

Ticket to Paradise
Director: Ol Parker
Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo
Storyline: A divorced couple decides to collaborate to sabotage their daughter’s wedding in Bali
Runtime: 104 minutes

The duo are coming together for the fifth time following Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), and Money Monster (2016), and their effortless camaraderie makes for equally easy viewing.

David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) married when they were young, and foolish and divorced when life intervened. Their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), and her friend, Wren (Billie Lourd), head to Bali for a break after graduating from law school. Lily falls in love with a seaweed farmer, Gede (Maxime Bouttier), and decides to give up the hi-flying career waiting for her back in the U.S for the simple life.

David and Georgia decide to bury the hatchet to ensure that Lily doesn’t throw her life and career away for a gorgeous man she has just met in the most beautiful place on earth, to paraphrase Georgia. And so the squabbling couple gets on a plane to Bali, piloted by Georgia’s unfairly handsome boyfriend, Paul (Lucas Bravo), to save their daughter from herself.

Queensland, Australia standing in for Bali is stunning and so are all the beautiful people in lovely beachwear sipping elegantly exotic cocktails. There is nothing to dislike about this genial film, with its drinking games, break-ups and make-ups, the grand kiss set to swelling orchestral music, and the mandatory dash to the airport — a ferry ride to the airport this time.

It is alright for Mr. Clooney to do a film without a message once in a while, as shallow waters are therapeutic too.

Ticket to Paradise is currently running in theatres

