‘Thundu’ trailer: Biju Menon stars in a chaotic cop comedy

January 26, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The trailer of Malayalam actor Biju Menon’s upcoming film, Thundu, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Written and directed by debutant Riyas Shereef, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16.

The fun-filled trailer of the film shows Biju star as a cop who struggles to clear an exam to scale up ranks. However, his desperation pushes him to use cheat sheets (Thundu in Malayalam) to clear the exam. Towards the end, the trailer draws a humourous parallel with his school-going son who is also using unethical methods to clear his exams.

Thundu also features Shine Tom Chacko in a pivotal role. Unnimaya Prasad, Gokulan, Raffi, Shaju Sreedhar, Johny Antony and Vineeth Thattil are also part of the cast.

Thundu is co-written by Riyas and Kannappan. With music scored by Gopi Sundar, the film has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and editing by Nabu Usman. Ashiq Usman and cinematographer Khalid produce Thundu under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biju Menon was last seen in the legal thriller Garudan. The seasoned actor has Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan, Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy, and Vishnu Mohan’s Kadha Innuvare in the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.