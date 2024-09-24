ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thunderbolts’ trailer: Florence Pugh leads Marvel’s next rag-tag group of misfit antiheros

Published - September 24, 2024 11:51 am IST

The film is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025 after its release was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes last year, causing shifts in the cast and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Thunderbolts’  | Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The first trailer for Thunderbolts has dropped, showcasing Florence Pugh’s return as Yelena Belova, the troubled assassin first seen in Black Widow. In the action-packed teaser, Yelena finds herself grappling with feelings of emptiness, despite being embroiled in perilous missions. However, her purpose is rekindled when she joins forces with a group of Marvel’s most morally ambiguous characters.

The ensemble includes John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), all facing threats from an unseen villain who wants them eliminated after completing covert assignments.

With the tagline “Careful Who You Assemble,” the trailer hints at a journey of chaos for this unconventional team of antiheroes. Viewers also get a glimpse of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val, pulling the strings behind this group of expendables, as well as Lewis Pullman, who has joined the cast as Bob following a series of casting changes.

The much-anticipated Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. Its release was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes last year, causing shifts in the cast and schedule.

Florence Pugh teases Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ set, Yelena’s new suit revealed in BTS video

The film also stars David Harbour and Sebastian Stan, with executive producers including Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson.

