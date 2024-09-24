‘Thug Life’: It’s a wrap for Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s movie

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has completed shooting for Thug Life, his upcoming movie with superstar Kamal Haasan.

The veteran filmmaker and the actor are reuniting after 35 years for the Tamil star’s 234th feature film. They earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

Thug Life will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the news of the film's shooting completion in a post on social media platform X.

Thug Life will also feature Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

