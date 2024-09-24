ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thug Life’: It’s a wrap for Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s movie

Published - September 24, 2024 06:04 pm IST

‘Thug Life’ marks the return of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after the 1987 cult-classic ‘Nayakan’

PTI

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam on the sets of ‘Thug Life’. | Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/YouTube

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has completed shooting for Thug Life, his upcoming movie with superstar Kamal Haasan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan to take a break from ‘Bigg Boss Tamil,’ will not host Season 8

The veteran filmmaker and the actor are reuniting after 35 years for the Tamil star’s 234th feature film. They earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

Thug Life will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the news of the film's shooting completion in a post on social media platform X.

ALSO READ:Silambarasan TR on board Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thug Life will also feature Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US