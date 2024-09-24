GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thug Life’: It’s a wrap for Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s movie

‘Thug Life’ marks the return of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after the 1987 cult-classic ‘Nayakan’

Published - September 24, 2024 06:04 pm IST

PTI
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam on the sets of ‘Thug Life’.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam on the sets of ‘Thug Life’. | Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/YouTube

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has completed shooting for Thug Life, his upcoming movie with superstar Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan to take a break from ‘Bigg Boss Tamil,’ will not host Season 8

The veteran filmmaker and the actor are reuniting after 35 years for the Tamil star’s 234th feature film. They earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

Thug Life will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the news of the film's shooting completion in a post on social media platform X.

ALSO READ:Silambarasan TR on board Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Thug Life will also feature Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Published - September 24, 2024 06:04 pm IST

