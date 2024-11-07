‘Thug Life’ drops release date on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan and acclaimed director Mani Ratnam are reuniting after 37 years for the upcoming film Thug Life. The much-anticipated release date teaser was unveiled on Haasan’s 70th birthday, November 7, 2024, revealing that the film will hit theaters on June 5, 2025.

Kamal appears with a rugged beard in scenes depicting him in combat, while other shots reveal a younger, clean-shaven version of his character. Co-starring Silambarasan TR, who appears in the teaser celebrating Holi and wielding a blood-soaked weapon, Thug Life is shaping up to be an action-packed experience.

Thug Life is produced by a powerhouse team, including Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The film features an ensemble cast with Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. Cinematography is helmed by Ravi K Chandran, with AR Rahman scoring the music, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The film marks Haasan and Ratnam’s first collaboration since the iconic Nayakan and is anticipated to be an action-driven gangster drama.