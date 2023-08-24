ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thudikkum Karangal’ trailer: Vemal stars in an action-heavy masala entertainer

August 24, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Also starring Misha Narang and Sathish, the film is set to hit screens on September 1

The Hindu Bureau

Vemal in a still ‘Thudikkum Karangal’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of actor Vemal’s upcoming Tamil film, Thudikkum Karangal, was released by the makers today. Directed by Veludoss, the film is set to hit screens on September 1.

The trailer shows Vemal donning an action avatar as he takes down the bad guys. We also see glimpses of a police investigation involving the death of a young girl, and a subplot involving Vemal’s love interest, played by Misha Narang. Actor Sathish plays a pivotal supporting role.

Thudikkum Karangal has music composed by Y Ragav Prasad, cinematography by Rammy, and editing by Lawrence Kishore. K Annadurai is producing the film under his Odiyan Talkies banner. Director Veludoss and Kalidoss serve as co-producers.

Seen earlier this year in Deiva Machan and Kulasami, Vemal has Sandakkari, Enga Pattan Sothu, Manjal Kudai, and Lucky in different stages of production.

