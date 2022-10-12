Movie lovers celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday with his retrospective in theatres

Imagine cheering as Amitabh Bachchan dances to ‘Pag ghunghroo baandh’ in Namak Halaal or laughing along with a hundred others to the comic scenes in Satte pe Satta in theatres. For many moviegoers who would have most likely watched Bachchan’s iconic movies of the 1970s and 1980s on television or digital platforms, the retrospective film festival ‘Bachchan - Back to the Beginning’ was an opportunity to view the star actor’s films in the theatres. The four-day film festival that concluded on October 11, marking Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, brought cheers to moviegoers in 17 cities across India, including Hyderabad.

Kaala Patthar, Namak Halaal and Satte pe Satta, screened at PVR Cinemas in Hyderabad, served as a throwback to an era of savouring films on the big screen, without being subjected to immediate dissections on social media. The limited number of shows from October 8 to 11 were sold out, indicating that there is an appetite to revisit classics on the large screen. In some of the theatres, cake cutting on October 11 midnight and playing of Bachchan’s hit songs added to the festive atmosphere.

The retrospective film festival hosted by Film Heritage Foundation in partnership with PVR brought to screens 11 films of Amitabh Bachchan - Don, Chupke Chupke, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Satte pe Satta, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Mili, Namak Halaal, Abhimaan and Kabhi Kabhie. The films were screened in 17 cities, including the actor’s hometown, Prayagraj.

The Bachchan retrospective is the latest addition to the nostalgia wave that Hyderabad has been witnessing in the last few months. Telugu films such as Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu and Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa had also been re-released in theatres amid much fanfare.

Meanwhile, the new Hindi film Goodbye directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Amitabh Bachan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna also opened last week to warm reviews and coincided with the actor’s 80th birthday week.