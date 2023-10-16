HamberMenu
Three-time Oscar nominee Piper Laurie passes away at 91

Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner Piper Laurie was known for her performances in ‘The Hustler’ and ‘Carrie’

October 16, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

ANI
Actress Piper Laurie

Actress Piper Laurie | Photo Credit: AP

Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91. According to Deadline, she died on Saturday in Los Angeles and had been ill for some time. Her representative confirmed the death.

She was known for her performances in The Hustler and Carrie. Nominated nine times for an Emmy and three times for an Academy Award, Laurie finally broke through in the live TV drama The Days of Wine and Roses. She was also known for her work on the TV drama Twin Peaks. She earned Emmy nominations in 1990 and 1991 for her work on the show.

Born Rosetta Jacobs on Jan. 22, 1932, she was the youngest of two daughters. When she was 6, the family moved to Los Angeles, and she spent three years in a children's asylum outside Los Angeles accompanying her sister, who was there for health reasons, as per Deadline. Her manager renamed her Piper Laurie, and she made her film debut as Ronald Reagan's daughter in Louisa (1950). She appeared in the 2018 film White Boy Rick.

