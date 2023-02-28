ADVERTISEMENT

Three ‘Rust’ crew members sue Alec Baldwin after he pleads not guilty in court

February 28, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Three ‘Rust’ crew members who filed the suit have stated that they  experienced anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021

ANI

Actor Alec Baldwin | Photo Credit: David Dee Delgado

According to court papers acquired by American celebrity news website TMZ, three Rust crew workers sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers on Monday. The people assert that after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, they experienced anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Earlier, in November 2021, the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, filed a lawsuit against Baldwin alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the case involving the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last week. According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin submitted his plea on Thursday.

Baldwin is also prohibited from consuming alcohol, owning a gun, or communicating with witnesses other than to negotiate the continuance of Rust filming.

In January, Baldwin was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. After an extensive and FBI-assisted investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office was released late last year, Baldwin and Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was formally charged by D.A. Carmack-Altwies with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31 over the tragic October shooting of Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was getting ready for a scene when his Colt.45 discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring the movie's director, Joel Souza. Although an FBI study revealed that the gun was functioning normally, Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger. Hutchins was 42 years old.

According to Variety, the gun was supposed to contain only fake bullets, but apparently, a live round was mixed in. The gun was loaded by Gutierrez-Reed. According to the prosecution, none of them took the necessary safety procedures, and if they had, Hutchins would still be alive today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US