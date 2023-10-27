‘Three Of Us’ trailer: Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat relive past lives in Avinash Arun’s new film

October 27, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Grappling with the onset of dementia, a woman, Shailaja (Shefali Shah), revisits her old home on the Konkan coast with her husband, Dibakar (actor-lyricist Swanand Kirkire). There, Shailaja, a former Mumbai High Court clerk, is reunited with her old sweetheart, Pradip (Jaideep Ahlawat). “She told me you were childhood friends,” the mild-mannered husband mentions. “Bachpan mein toh sabhi dost hote the (Everyone was friends in childhood),” Pradip responds with polite awkwardness.

So begins the trailer for Three Of Us, a soft-hued relationship drama by cinematographer turned director Avinash Arun (Killa, Paatal Lok). Reminiscent of the themes in Celine Song’s Past Lives (2023), the film follows a middle-aged trio as they navigate fragile and difficult emotions. With her disease gradually eroding her past from her mind, Shailaja attempts to relive her former self with Pradip. Meanwhile, their spouses, genial and supportive on the surface, try to make sense of their current, odd predicament.

“This film delves into the depths of human emotions and the transformative power of memories,” Avinash Arun said in a statement. “It’s a story of self-discovery and the profound influence of our past on our present and future.”

Shefali Shah described it as a ‘delicate film’ made with love and care. “It’s story of coming home, a story of hope, a love story between three people hinging on the fragility of one. It’s one of the most exquisite films I’ve been a part of and I can’t begin to explain how happy it makes me to share it with everyone,” the National Award-winning actor said.

Three of Us is produced by Matchbox Shots and Allu Arvind. It was the opening film at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) earlier this year. The film is set to release in theatres on November 3.

